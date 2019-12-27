A good December for the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA

It's been a "dog-gone" good holiday for the four-legged residents of the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.

A lot of dogs and cats were adopted from the no-kill shelter as people came in to give a forever home to some of the felines and canines there.

The shelter says more than 200 cats and dogs were adopted this month, giving the pets a Christmas many will never forget and an expansion of the adopting families.

SPCA Marketing Director Moriah Good says business has been good.

"Adoptions are going great and fostering as well. We've had 259 adoptions so far in December, yesterday alone we had 15, which is great for just a regular day after Christmas," he said.

Good also says the new program, the" Fido Field Trip," is a great way to get to know the pet outside of the kennel if anyone is considering adoption.

Participants get the chance to spend the day with the dog to see how it behaves, and the program is a great way to give the animals the exercise they need.