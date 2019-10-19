A theatrical workshop at PVCC to improve political dialogue

A theatre workshop is trying to help community residents and government officials learn to better understand each other through theatrical exercises.

The Theatre of the Oppressed Lab, Creativity, and Democracy was held at PVCC.

The workshop used a series of participatory games and exercises that were first developed in the 1960s to address issues of power, spur social change and strengthen Democracy in communities.

Ron Slaats is a community organizer.

"A lot of what we are doing here is using these theatrical techniques called theatre of the oppressed to move toward an effort to rethink how the future of City Council might be with a focus on creating voice", he said.

The workshops are part of the "Imagining a New Democracy Summitt" which explores new ways for Charlottesville Community members and city officials to engage and communicate with each other.