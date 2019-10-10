Annual Festy starts Friday at IX Art Park

The Festy music festival starts on Friday at 12 p.m. at the IX Art Park.

The festival will run Friday through Sunday, and 19 different bands will perform throughout the three-day festival.

This will be the first time the event will take place in downtown Charlottesville. It was previously held in Nelson County.

Festy co-founder Adam Healey said he is excited to bring the event to Charlottesville.

"We believe the core values of the Festy are about being a world-class music festival that has a mindfulness component, it’s always been family-friendly and eco-friendly," said Healey. "This year is no different. Expect to be surrounded by a great vibe with people that are just in love with music and community."

The event will also have a lot of non-music related activities and activities for kids.

"We have a ton of mindfulness programming happening all weekend," said Healey. "We have yoga, guided meditation. You can grab a beer, watch the music and have the kids playing right alongside you in the sandbox. We have kids’ yoga and adult yoga, so there is really something for everyone to do in the family."

Businesses that surround IX Art Park are expected to be busier.

Dave Warwick, the brewmaster at Three Notch'd Brewery, said he hopes the people come there throughout the weekend.

"There are going to be thousands of people here for the festival, so hopefully after they listen to music, people will be coming in for a beer," said Warwick.

The brewery recently released a new beer called the Festyweizen, just in time for people attending the Festy.

"It's light, it's refreshing, it has a little bit of fruit notes to it," said Warwick. "It has some sweetness to it. It has some wheat that is refreshing, it's good."

Healey expects the event to a great one for music lovers and he is optimistic they will be back in Charlottesville again next year.

"The festival in three words is music, mindfulness and community," said Healey. "It's going to be positive vibes."

For more information on tickets and parking, click on the link in the Related Links box.