$1.4T spending package crammed with unrelated provisions

House leaders have unveiled a $1.4 trillion government-wide spending package that’s carrying an unusually large load of unrelated provisions.

A House vote is slated for Tuesday on the sprawling package as lawmakers wrap up reams of unfinished work — and vote on impeaching President Donald Trump — in a year-end burst.

The mammoth measure takes a split-the-differences approach that offers lawmakers of all stripes plenty to vote for and against.

Trump hasn’t said for sure that he’ll sign the measure, but he’s not interested in another government shutdown.

