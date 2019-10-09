19 Days of Candidates

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- CHARLOTTESVILLE
City Council

ALBEMARLE COUNTY
Sheriff
Commonwealth's Attorney
Board of Supervisors Scottsville District
Board of Supervisors White Hall District

GREENE COUNTY
Sheriff
Commonwealth's Attorney
Board of Supervisors Ruckersville District
Board of Supervisors At Large District

MADISON COUNTY
Sheriff

LOUISA COUNTY
Sheriff

NELSON COUNTY
Sheriff
Board of Supervisors South District

ORANGE COUNTY
Commonwealth's Attorney

VIRGINIA GENERAL ASSEMBLY
House of Delegates 20th District
House of Delegates 56th District
House of Delegates 58th District
House of Delegates 59th District
Senate 17th District
Senate 22nd District
Senate 24th District
Senate 25th District


 
