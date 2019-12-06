The University held its 19th annual Lighting of the Lawn Thursday to kick off the holiday season.

Ally Bollettino, an organizer for the event, said they hope this year lived up to its theme.

"This year's theme is illuminate because we wanted to illuminate each member of Charlottesville what they bring to the community."

Students, faculty and local families all came out to enjoy the tradition. Christina Weiss and her husband are alumn and now bring their children to the event.

"It's kind of an evolution,” said Weiss. “First time I came was 2002 so it's really grown in the last 17 years now."

First years and transfer students were eager to experience the festivities for the first time.

"I think it's a great way to have everybody come together and celebrate something that we all care about,” said one student, “which is obviously UVA tradition and everything that it represents which is just like a big community enjoying everything and having a good time, celebrating the holidays."

Leading up to the light show there were performances from acapella and dance groups. Eric West said he was eager to get to the Lawn after class.

"So I got here and everyone's here and there was cotton candy and there was hot chocolate and there were cookies and there were like these lighty things,” West said referring to his glow stick, “and there was music and it was just really fun."

Bolletino said this year they made sure the event was better for the environment than before to make it even better.

"We made a lot of changes this year actually to make the event more environmentally friendly so actually the light show that you're going to see is completely powered by solar lights and we're composting and trying to make it a zero-waste event," said Bolletino.

Micahel Epps said the night is a great excuse to bring everyone together.

"It's kind of nice because...besides sporting events, there aren't really a lot of events where just like everyone on campus really gets together and do stuff,” said Epps.

Overall, people come to Lighting of the Lawn year after year because of how much fun it is.

"It livens up the community and it's just great so we love it.”