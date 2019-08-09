Police believe shooting on Houston highway that killed 2 may be drug-related

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted that there is a “high probability” that shooting on an interstate at rush hour on Thursday is drug related.

Two people were killed when a gunman opened fire during rush hour traffic in Houston. (Source: KTRK via CNN)

Police are searching Friday for a gunman who opened fire with what appeared to be an AR-15, according to witnesses, killing two people on Interstate 10.

Investigators say the shooter’s car struck another vehicle, causing it to spin out. Two suspects then got out of the vehicle, one with the gun.

Authorities say the armed suspect opened fire on the victims’ car as it began rolling towards him, killing both men inside.

Police are not releasing the identities of those killed, but the ages are 25 and 33.

The suspects then fled the scene, heading east in their newer model gray, 4-door sedan.

Police are searching for an Hispanic male, possibly in his late 20s, thin and about 5 feet 7 inches tall. The suspect was wearing a red shirt, according to witnesses, who saw him running towards the victims’ car while firing his rifle multiple times.

Police sources say a large trash bag containing marijuana was found in the victims’ car.

Another motorist who was armed fired at the gunman, but it’s not known if he was struck.

