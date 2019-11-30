2 men accused of trying to burn woman alive inside car

Police are looking for two men accused of tying up a Florida woman inside a car and attempting to set it on fire.

Daytona Beach Police said they were called to a parking lot around 8 p.m. Thursday and found a woman whose wrists were zip-tied to the steering wheel.

Police said she had duct tape around her mouth, head and ankles.

Investigators said she told them her ex-boyfriend, Gibbon Agledor, and a friend of his she knows only as “Eric” tied her up.

She also said Eric poured rubbing alcohol on her clothes and on the car, and that he set some papers on fire and threw them on the passenger seat floor.

The woman said she was able to get to her cellphone and text her location to her friends.

Her friends then called police and directed them to her location, according to The Daytona Beach News-Journal.

The woman also told police that on Wednesday night a man had duct-taped her and forced her into a car trunk at a Walmart, although she refused to give any more information on the man, The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports.

The woman was taken into protective custody, according to the newspaper.

Police are now looking for Agledor and his friend Eric. They want anyone who knows where they are to contact law enforcement immediately.

