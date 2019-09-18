2019 Student Achievement Awards Ceremony

The Literacy Volunteers of Charlottesville and Albemarle held their 2019 Student Achievement Ceremony at Portico Church Tuesday, to celebrate adult students working to improve their lives.

Over eighty students were recognized for completing English-language courses, obtaining U.S. citizenship, or completing one hundred or more hours of instruction.

Margarita Granados received two awards for gaining her citizenship in November and for going to over 100 hours of classes.

“I’m very happy,” said Margarita

Her husband, Guadalupe Granados, and her tutor, Nancy Jo Krueger helped her get to this achievement. Guadalupe said he is already a U.S. citizen and is so happy for his wife to join him.

"Now she's an American citizen but she's been working so hard,” said Guadalupe. “And nothing is easy. If you want to get something you have to work so hard."

Kreuger said it took mock interviews, a hundred potential questions to study from, and a twenty-page application for Margarita to gain her citizenship.

"It feels great, especially in this climate, that we're in right now as a Nation,” said Krueger. “I feel really happy to be able to do it and she's so deserving. I'm really proud to have helped her."