2019 is a great year for Mincer's UVA Sportswear

It is Homecomings weekend at the University of Virginia and Mincer's on the Corner has been busy as UVA gets ready to have both a home football and basketball game this weekend.

Cal Mincer, Vice President of the store, said that people are getting updated gear following the basketball team’s championship win in the spring.

Mincer said the football team is doing pretty well too this season though, making it a good year for Mincer’s.

“I mean a lot of times at this point we’re like, okay, football is disappointing us let’s go to basketball,” said Mincer. “But now they’re both doing so well everyone is still excited about both of them...There’s just more energy around the football team because we’re good now. We’re proud of the team they’re doing well. It’s going great.”

Mincer's gets new merchandise every week.