CPD kicks off second Winter Wool Campaign

The Charlottesville Police Department is launching its second annual "Winter Wool" Campaign.

Officers are growing out their beards throughout the winter to raise money for childhood cancer research.

With more than two dozen officers participating this year, the goal is to raise $10,000 by March 1.

In conjunction with Children's Miracle Network at the University of Virginia Children's Hospital, officers raised $6,500 for the hospital's pediatric cancer programs last year.

"Anything that we can do, to raise awareness in the line of childhood cancer and to raise money, we're perfectly willing and happy to help out with," said Charlottesville Police Captain Victor Mitchell.

For the hospital, the funding means the care staff is able to provide patients with more.

"Contributions like these are so important, they go such a long way in helping us provide the best care and experience possible for families that are often going through a very difficult time," said UVA Health spokesperson Josh Barney.

