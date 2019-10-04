2019's dry summer will produce best wines of the decade

Central Virginia is in the midst of a drought, but Jefferson Vineyards said this dry, hot weather means 2019 grapes will produce some of the best wines of the decade.

Virginia's heat wave is winemaker Chris Ritzcovan’s dream. He and his team at Jefferson Vineyards have been harvesting 2019's grapes since late August.

"It's been very dry, very warm,” said Ritzvocan. “The past few weeks we've had a pretty good difference between warm days and cool nights, which is good for the grapes to help retain acid."

This year's summer and harvest seasons have been a major comeback since 2018's rainy summer.

"The rain can dilute flavors, dilute sugar levels,” said Ritzcovan. “The sugar levels in grapes determine the final alcohol content, but also if you have more water in the grapes, it sort of dilutes the flavors and makes them less concentrated. So you want it dry, you want this type of weather for grape growing."

You'll be able to taste some of the white wines in 2020, but some of the red wines will be barreled for two years and released to the public in two to three years.

"Not every vintage can handle that,” said Ritzcovan. “Like 2018, I think we made some really nice wines, but those are wines we want more of a quick turnaround. When you have very ripe fruit like this year with really high sugar levels, we're going to have wines with alcohol contents well over 14 maybe pushing 15 percent, which is more California, Napa-style whereas traditionally in Virginia we're in that 12 to 13 percent alcohol range.

Ritzcovan said Virginia's unexpected weather is part of what makes wines so unique here.

"Part of the beauty of Virginia wine is that every year is different,” said Ritzcovan. “Wines really express what that year gave us whether it was cool, wet, dry, hot, you can taste that in the wines."

The first of Jefferson Vineyard’s vintage white wine will be out spring 2020.