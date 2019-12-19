3 people shot in Rhode Island beachside community

Three people have been hurt in an “active shooting situation," state Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Kristina Murray said Thursday.

At least three people were shot and the shooter remains at large in Westerly, Rhode Island. (Source: CNN)

The shooting took place at a senior living complex, the Babcock Village apartments, Murray said.

Westerly Public Schools are on lockdown as a precaution.

The Westerly Hospital also was on lockdown and remains on a “heightened sense of security.” spokesman Bill Hanrahan told WPRI-TV. The facility is about a mile from where the shooting took place.

Copyright 2019 CNN and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.