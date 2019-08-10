C'ville Resonance celebrates unity

As the Charlottesville community marks the painful second anniversary of Aug. 12, 2017, a special event brought scores of people to Market Street park to enjoy music and harmony.

It was a special invitation from First United Methodist Church, which is across the street from Market Street Park.

Senior Pastor Gary Heaton said unity has an added element.

"It is beautiful to say that God is in every piece of this event," said Heaton. "Sometimes, as our speaker just said, you can preach a sermon without using words and that's what I hope is happening here today."

For other people like Pete Armetta, the event is a way to send a message.

"Celebrate the fact that we are a community, meet and talk to a bunch of people and looking and feeling positive about the feeling of unity in this city, " Armetta said.

While others acknowledged that a higher power is indeed at work when people come together for a positive cause, Charlottesville resident Sheltina Anderson feels the Lord at work.

"In God's eyes we are a family, we are all his children and we need to respect and love each other as so..that's my belief, " Anderson said.