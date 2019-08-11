Fair educates community on local resources

Close to 30 organizations talked about their resources during the Call to Action Resource Fair at Market Street Park Sunday afternoon.

The fair is part of Unity Days, a series of events with a goal to educate, inspire and honor people in Charlottesville in light of the two-year anniversary of the Unite the Right rally on Aug. 12, 2017.

The event invited the Charlottesville community to learn about different groups and resources that are available in the city.

Rosia Parker is one of the organizers of the event.

She hopes the fair can teach people how they can make a difference in the community.

"If you don't know what's out there to be able to fight for, you can't fight," Parker said. "You have to come out and be educated in order to go back into the community to do the work."

There will be more events for Unity Days until the end of August.

For more information on those events, you can click on the link in the Related Links tab.