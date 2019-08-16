Virginia man arrested for DUI after high-speed chase along I-81

Four people are facing charges after a high-speed pursuit that went from Interstate 81 to Interstate 66 in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

Mugshot of Spencer Reiman provided by RSW Regional Jail.

According to the Virginia State Police, a trooper tried to pull over a 2018 Toyota Corolla that was heading north on Interstate 81 near mile marker 275 around 1 a.m. on Aug. 14.

The trooper had clocked the car at 91 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone. But police say the Toyota refused to stop and the trooper began a pursuit.

Police say the Corolla reached speeds of up to 115 mph as it continued north into Warren County on I-81 before merging onto Interstate 66.

At Exit 13, the car tried to leave the interstate, but the driver lost control and hit a guardrail.

At the scene of the crash, police took the driver and three passengers into custody.

The driver was identified as 31-year-old Spencer J. Reimann, of Vienna. He was charged with reckless driving, felony eluding police, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I or II drug, and DUI.

He was booked into the Rappahannock Shenandoah Regional Jail a little after 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 14, where he remains in custody.

His three passengers were identified as 20-year-old Kitkwan Karlo, of Fairfax; 20-year-old Kyle Lujan, of Vienna; and 21-year-old Frederick Maggi, of Fairfax. Karlo and Lujan were charged with drunk in public and underage possession of alcohol. Maggi was charged with drunk in public.

