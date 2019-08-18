ACPD identifies victim from fatal car crash

The Albemarle County Police Department said 23-year-old Michael Wayne Viar from North Garden died in a single vehicle crash on Old Lynchburg Road Saturday night.

According to police, Viar was traveling southbound on Old Lynchburg Road when he crossed the center double yellow line, drove off the left side of the road, and hit multiple trees.

Viar was the only person inside the car.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by ACPD's Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team.