LGBTQ police liaison introduced during Cville Pride Festival

The Charlottesville Police Department's first LGBTQ liaison, Bex Thelen, met with people from the community during the eighth annual Cville Pride Festival Saturday.

Thelen has been serving as a police officer in Charlottesville for two years and took on the role as the liasion a few months ago.

With this new role, Thelen hopes to help people find the resources they need.

"One thing that I know is so important to my growing up and discovering who I was as a person was getting to know people who were successful and did have positive outcomes in their personal life and in their careers being a member of the LGBTQ community," Thelen said.

