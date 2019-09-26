Prosecutor: Fort Riley soldier accused of offering bomb instructions was a 'Satanist'

The Fort Riley soldier who is accused of offering instructions over the internet on how to make a bomb is a Satanist who wants to overthrow the government, Asst. U.S. Attorney Tony Mattivi said Thursday during a court hearing.

Spec. Jarrett Smith’s attorney, however, argued his client could have found the plans with a Google search and his online chats mainly involved the video game Minecraft. He contended Smith was gullible and there is no way to know if he was drinking at the time.

Smith was making his first appearance since his arrest at Fort Riley on Saturday, pleading not guilty to all charges. Judge Angel Mitchell determined he was a danger to the public and a flight risk, ordering him to be held without bond.

Mattivi told the court about the chats federal prosecutors say that Smith and an undercover FBI informant had. In it, Smith allegedly gave reference to being able to make a gas grenade or a crude high incendiary grenade, adding that he knew how to make improvised napalm. In another chat he reportedly mentioned how someone could break into an Antifa podcaster's home in Michigan and even set it on fire.

Smith is charged with two counts of distributing information related to explosives and weapons of mass destruction and a single count of threatening interstate communication. He appeared in a Kansas court Monday, during which Thursday’s preliminary and detention hearing was scheduled.

The Grand Jury indictment shows that Smith was giving out bomb making plans, including six-step instructions for construction of an explosive, and gave out plans to make improvised napalm.

The third count shows he also used a communication device in Kansas to tell someone in Michigan about targeting someone’s home and threatened to set it on fire. The name of the possible victim was not listed, but shows the initials D.H.

Previously released arresting affidavits showed Smith wanted to cause “chaos” by giving instructions on how to destroy a local news station and nearby cell towers as well as killing members of Antifa, and targeting a major news network.

