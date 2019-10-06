Guatemalan refugee reflects on one-year anniversary in sanctuary

The Charlottesville community attended a special service at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church Sunday morning to pray for a Guatemalan refugee who has been in sanctuary for a year.

The congregation held a prayer for Maria Chavalan Sut, who fled Guatemala after her indigenous community faced persecution. She is taking sanctuary until her case is reopened.

"The year passed by really fast," Sut said. "I feel good."

Maria shared her story during the church service and said she was thankful for the community's support.

"I'm so thankful for each one of them because they've supported me in different ways," Sut said.

Reverend Isaac Villegas was the guest speaker at the service. He talked about the fight for freedom immigrants, including Maria, have faced for a better life and how the church community has embraced them with love.

"You have chosen to join your lives to Maria's life, for her to be your people, and for her to receive you has her people," Villegas said.

Moving forward, Maria said she's thankful for her new family in Charlottesville. She said she'll be depending on God to help her on her journey to find freedom.

"I'll put it in the name of God and that has helped me feel good. I'm so good," Sut said. "Thank you to everyone who has supported me."

Alina Kilpatrick, Maria's lawyer, said they're waiting on a decision by the Board of Immigration Appeals on whether or not they're going to reopen her asylum case.