FBI to accused abductor: "Please return Isabel"

Authorities searching for a missing 14-year-old girl from Louisa County say they have received dozens of leads and potential sightings outside of Virginia.

Isabel Shae Hicks was last seen at her home in Bumpass during the early morning hours of Oct. 21.

Investigators believe Isabel is with 34-year-old Bruce Lynch. An Amber Alert was issued for Isabel on Friday.

During a press conference on Monday, the Louisa County Sheriff's Office and the FBI reiterated their efforts to find Isabel and Lynch. Authorities admitted that Lynch is connected to Isabel, but they declined to elaborate on the nature of that connection.

They believe Lynch is armed, based on reports they got from his family relating to suicidal intentions and his possession of a 9 mm handgun.

During Monday's press conference, an FBI agent spoke directly to Lynch.

"Bruce, as parents, let us appeal to you," said David Archey with the FBI Richmond Division. "You know Isabel should be home safe with her family -- warm, rested and protected. I'm sure you want what's best for her. Please return Isabel to a safe location or contact us and let us know how we can help you reunite her with her family."

Authorities also released more information about the blue Toyota Matrix they believe Lynch is driving. They said a door handle on the rear passenger side is missing, and there have been reports of a camouflage tarp covering part of the passenger window.

Anyone with information about Lynch or Isabel is asked to call (804) 261-1044.

Authorities said people should not approach Lynch and Isabel if they see them.