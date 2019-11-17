Heavy fog, icy road conditions blamed for Afton Mountain crash

Virginia State Police said heavy fog and icy road conditions are to blame for a crash between a charter bus and tractor-trailer that sent over a dozen people to area hospitals early Sunday morning.

VSP said a tractor-trailer was traveling east on I-64 when the driver lost control and overturned across the roadway. The Silver Lining Tours bus was traveling in the same direction and was not able to avoid the tractor-trailer.

The crash split the tractor-trailer in half. The bus ran off the side of the road and came to rest at the guardrail.

The charter bus had a driver and more than 20 passengers on board when the bus hit the tractor-trailer.

The drivers of the bus and tractor-trailer were transported to UVA Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

They are among the 15 people who are being treated at UVA Medical Center. Two people were discharged from UVA Medical Center. One person remains in critical condition.

Four people were transported to Augusta Health Medical center for treatment.

At this time, VSP said there are no reported fatalities.

All lanes of I-64 on Afton Mountain were reopened shortly before 9 a.m. VDOT crews are working on treating I-64 for slick conditions.

There were also seven minor crashes that happened along I-64 immediately following the crash. None of those involved injuries.