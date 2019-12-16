Virginia Energy Efficiency Leadership Awards recognize local projects

The Virginia Energy Efficiency Council presented the fourth annual Virginia Energy Efficiency Leadership Awards recognizing innovative programs and projects throughout Virginia. Local nonprofit organization The Thomas Jefferson Foundation was one of the winners.

The Thomas Jefferson Foundation, 2RW Consultants, Inc. and Matthews Development Company, LLC implemented the Monticello Mountaintop project Geothermal-Electric Plant to help restore Monticello.

"Energy efficiency is among the most cost-effective and quickest ways to address climate change while also progressing economic fairness by cutting utility bills through reduced energy usage," said Executive Director of VAEEC Chelsea Harnish. "The people honored by these awards are leading the charge towards a promising clean energy future."

The Thomas Jefferson's Foundation's Geothermal-Electric Plant won the Commercial category.

The Community Housing Partners and Think Little, LLC implemented The Apartments at Kingsridge project won the Low-Income category.

The Government category was won by the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy with The Commonwealth of Virginia Demand Response Program.

Appalachian Power and Community Housing Partners implemented the Appalachian Power Low-Income Weatherization Program to win the Program category.

The Get2Green Energy Conservation Program, implemented by Fairfax County won the Academic category.

Sunbiosis PLC, Element Construction and Think Little, LLC implemented The Klein Residence to win the Residential category.

Businesses, governments, schools and homeowners can stimulate job growth for their economy while reducing energy consumption and save money on energy bills, according to a press release.