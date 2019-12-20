Record low unemployment as employment levels rise in November

Governor Ralph Northam announced Virginia's record low unemployment was steady and employment levels rose throughout November.

Unemployment rate was at 2.6 percent in November. This was 0.2 percent below the unemployment rate a year ago according to a press release.

The release stated Virginia's labor force expanded for the 17th consecutive month as the state's unemployment rate continues below the national rate.

"I am encouraged to see our unemployment rate remain low," said Governor Northam. "We need to invest in Virginia's workforce to maintain this momentum. I look forward to working with legislators to pass a budget that makes historic investments in our community colleges, early childhood education system, and K-12 schools."

Virginia ranks fourth in the nation for the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate and for 68 consecutive months Virginia had positive over-the-year employment growth at 1 percent, less than the national rate at 1.1 percent according to the release.

"From day one, the Governor made a strong commitment to make sure every Virginian has access to a good job, no matter where they live," said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. "Every region of Virginia is experiencing a lower unemployment rate than a year ago, and we're proud that our talented workforce is participating in our strong economy at such high rates."

The release also stated the private sector had an over-the year gain of 47,400 jobs and public sector employment decreased by 7,300 jobs in November.

"With our robust economy, more Virginians are working to help grow and support our businesses," said Chief Workforce Development Advisor Megan Healy. "Virginia's highly-skilled workforce is the economic driver in all communities across the Commonwealth."

To see more of the seasonally adjusted data click on the Related Links box which will take you to the the Virginia Employment Commission’s website.