Free admission at Montpelier for kids from Dec. 26 through Jan 1.

James Madison's Montpelier will allow free admission for a house tour to kids 14 years and under who visit with an adult according to Montpelier's website.

Free admission for kids will begin on Dec. 26 and last through Jan 1.

Tours are offered every 30 minutes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The “Montpelier’s Enslaved Community” walking tour starts at 12 p.m. The “Madison and the Constitution" tour starts at 1:30 p.m.

Adults can receive $2 off their ticket if they pay online.

Guests can also explore over eight miles of trails, visit the cemeteries, stop by the archaeology lab, grab a meal at the cafe or browse the museum shop.

Montpelier will be closed on Dec. 25.

