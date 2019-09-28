60th anniversary ceremony held for Charlottesville Twelve

A dozen African-American students who helped desegregate Charlottesville City Schools 60 years ago were honored for their work during a special anniversary ceremony at Buford Middle School Saturday.

The group, also known as the Charlottesville Twelve, integrated Venable Elementary School and Lane High School in 1959.

Pictures and artwork depicting the moment when the Charlottesville Twelve walked up the steps to those schools were featured in the ceremony.

Mr. Alex-Zan, a member of the Charlottesville Twelve, said this event is meant to remind the community about their message that goes beyond integration.

"To remind students and the community the importance of education," said Alex-Zan. "Although we did integrate the schools, it goes beyond just black students entering a white school."

The City Schoolyard Garden also unveiled a new sundial that honors the Charlottesville Twelve. On each hour of the sundial, there's a name of a Charlottesville Twelve member to remember their work to integrate Charlottesville schools.