Local church held a gathering in support of undocumented woman

Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church held a community support gathering for Maria Chavalan Sut on Tuesday.

Sut has been staying at the local church as a refugee from Guatemala for a year. She has concerns about court fines and deportation due to recent letters from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

ICE has threatened Sut with multiple fines for the past year.

The church decided to take a stand by letting her stay as a refugee. Community members lit candles and gathered to hear Sut speak about her issues with ICE and immigration policies.

Sut spoke about what she hopes for the future.

"I want to be free," she said through a translator. "It's very important for the community to be united."

Sut explained how she always feared ICE when coming to Virginia.

"I was having a lot of nightmares leading up to when I came here," said Sut. "The dark green color of ICE gives me fear because it reminds me of being persecuted by the military."

She wants to get rid of that fear one day in the future.

Sut and members of the church are unsure if she will be deported or be made to pay the fines by ICE.

The church held a Christmas Eve service after the gathering.