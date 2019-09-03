A Wisconsin mother was shot and killed in front of her teenage son during his driving lesson

A mother shot to death in a road-rage incident Friday night in front of her 17-year-old son.

Tracy Smith, 46, a sergeant with the state Department of Corrections, was teaching her son to drive when another driver hit them. (Source: Family photo/WISN/CNN)

When she got out to talk to the other driver, he pulled out a gun and shot her, her father said.

Her son tried to help his mom, driving her to the hospital, but she died.

The shooter drove off, but police later made an arrest. Milwaukee Police said they have a 35-year-old man in custody, and they’re working on formal charges.

“I don’t know what to say. But I know one thing, the way my daughter lost her life, it wasn’t right. It ain’t right,” Ollie Luckett said.

Smith’s father blamed her death on reckless driving and road rage.

“You know how it is on these streets. You probably ride it. You know how these people are acting. It’s ridiculous. My daughter shouldn’t have lost her life like that,” Luckett said.

“She was a beautiful person. She knew how to treat people. She knew how to talk to people. She was wonderful. That was my oldest daughter, and I wish you knew how I feel.”

