Federal court rules on two Virginia abortion laws

A mixed ruling has been issued by a federal court over state laws some say are designed to make it harder for a woman to obtain an abortion.

The Richmond-based federal court struck down two laws.

One mandated a second-trimester pregnancy must be performed in a licensed outpatient hospital.

The other stated first trimester patients must be treated at a facility with the same facility requirements of a hospital.

However, it upheld several others, including the 24-hour mandatory delay law requiring women to have two visits to the clinic, a law requiring women undergo an ultrasound and listen to state-mandated information, and the physicians-only law, meaning only doctors can perform the procedure, which comes with a strict licensing requirement.

Amy Hagstrom Miller, CEO of the Whole Women's Health Alliance in Charlottesville, says the decision and her reaction to it is mixed.

"I'm very elated that we have relaxed the standards for hospital requirements in a clinic setting, and that we're able to expand the services that we offer for women in the second trimester, but I'm very disappointed that we didn't win more, " she said.

Miller says she is discussing an appeal with attorneys. The Whole Woman's Health Alliance is a nonprofit organization committed to providing holistic reproductive care for their patients.