Federal lawsuit against Hanover schools to change Confederate named schools

A Virginia state law prohibits localities from taking down war memorials, which is why the city of Charlottesville has been in court, fighting lawsuits after the city council's attempt to remove two Confederate monuments.

But the same law is not applied to public schools where school boards can change school names.

In Hanover County, a unique NAACP federal lawsuit seeks to change the name of two schools that bear the names of Confederate generals.

"We would love not to go the federal route because it costs dollars taking out of the school system that could be used for education, and so we would rather use these dollars for education than using it, taxpayer money, to spend on litigation," said Robert Barnette, the head of the Hanover County chapter of the NAACP.

Still, the organization filed the suit, using the 14th Amendment of equal protection under the law in the lawsuit to try and change the names of two Confederate named schools in an attempt to balance Virginia's history.