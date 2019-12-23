A new centralized hub with federal student aid information was launched

The U.S. Department of Education launched a new centralized hub with federal student aid information for students, parents and borrowers

Information on available types of student aid, loan counseling, repayment plans can now be found at the new StudentAid.gov.

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA®) form can be found there as well.

The release stated debuting the new centralized hub was in response to U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos' promise to improve the experience with the federal student aid process.

