A quiet day at CHO just before Thanksgiving

Despite wild weather in the West, travel in and out of the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport has been pretty quiet for the day before Thanksgiving.

For travelers coming into and leaving from Charlottesville, they found no long lines inside.

The parking lot appeared full and no long lines of cars waiting to pick up family and friends.

Late in the afternoon, the terminal was quiet and waiting for the next wave of travelers leaving Charlottesville to head to Thanksgiving family gatherings.

Passenger Audria Musgrove says she came in from Charlotte, North Carolina.

"It wasn't as bad I guess because I came from a small city coming through small cities, so it wasn't as bad. I can only imagine how it in Atlanta and Dallas, so I did not have to go through that hub," she said.

Mildred Pollard came in from Milwaukee.

"No issues at all, it rained very hard in Milwaukee, we took the bus from Milwaukee to Chicago where we got on a plane and a direct flight into Charlottesville," she said.

An airport spokesperson said CHO has been running smoothly all day with no delays.