A split in the Greene County GOP

The second anniversary of the violent Unite The Right rally still has a lot of fallout.

SIn Greene County, several members of the Republican committee quit when they found out rally organizer Jason Kessler was made a member in early 2017.

For lifelong Republican Aaron Evans, he says it's also because the self-proclaimed white nationalist Kessler was allowed to speak to the Greene County Republican Committee three times in early 2017, as a member.

Evans is a GOP political consultant.

"There was an unwillingness to repudiate what he stood for and some of the statements he had been allowed to make in the committee and at that point, it was very clear to me I could not be a part of that committee at the time," he said.

Evans left in August of 2017. Kessler resigned shortly after Aug. 12, 2017.

The chairman of the Greene County Republican Committee, Ed Yensho, has been asked for a comment but has not yet responded to that request.