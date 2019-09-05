AARP Virginia announces voter issues ahead of November election

The state chapter of a national organization says it wants to focus on issues that are important to older voters.

AARP Virginia says these issues include caregiving, retirement savings and prescription drug costs.

"We will work to make sure the candidates hear the voices of voters age 50+," said AARP Virginia State Director Jim Dau. "Millions of Virginians need help paying for needed prescription drugs, taking care of loved ones, saving for retirement, or dealing with student debt."

The organization will have volunteers at events across the state where they will be able to seek candidate positions about and encourage voters to ask candidates where they stand on various issues.

In Virginia alone, there are more than one million family caregivers who provide unpaid care for a loved one.

AARP Virginia is advocating for a Family Caregiver Tax Credit to help offset some of the financial burden faced by such people.

The organization also says more than 44 percent of workers in the Commonwealth do not have a way to save for retirement through their employers, and research shows workers are many times more likely to save for retirement through payroll deductions.

AARP Virginia wants to see legislation to create the My Virginia Plan to help such workers.

Additionally, 26 percent of Virginians stopped taking a prescription drug in 2016 due to the cost of their medication, so AARP wants lawmakers to take action to rein in the cost of vital medications.

Finally, older Virginians are concerned about the growing burden of student debt, their own and that their children and grandchildren may incur.