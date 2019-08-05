AARP says check Medicare statements to check for fraud

AARP Virginia wants people to check their Medicare statements in order to fight Medicare fraud.

According to government estimates, Medicare lost $52 billion to fraud, abuse, and improper billing in fiscal year 2017.

AARP says this typically involves “rogue health care providers or medical suppliers” who will bill the federal program for services, equipment or medication that was not actually provided or inflates the costs of such items.

The organization says some will even falsify diagnoses to justify unnecessary testing, surgeries, and other procedures or writing prescriptions for people who were not examined.

It is also possible that genuine patient information, which may have been obtained through identity theft, to create false claims that are filed with Medicare.

AARP says the most effective way to fight this type of fraud is to review statements from medicare and make sure the listed dates and services are correct.

If something does not look correct on your paperwork, you should contact your medical provider's office.