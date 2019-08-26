AARP warning regarding 'free' medical device offers

AARP Virginia says Medicare recipients should be wary of any offer of free medical devices.

Each year, Medicare spends about $6 billion on medical devices, which makes this a big draw for scammers.

In a medical equipment scam, someone reaches out to a Medicare recipient with the offer of a "free" brace, wheelchair or other device and requests the recipient's Medicare number.

Should the victim give the scammer that number, it can be used to bill the government for devices and services that are not needed by the victim.

Fraud cases such as these can result in higher deductibles and copays for Medicare beneficiaries and may put affected patients at risk.

AARP says recipients should never give out their Medicare number to anyone who is not a trusted health care provider.