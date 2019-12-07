AARP warns about scammers targeting seasonal employment seekers

Seasonal employment can be a big thing over the holiday season when people are looking for some more hours and money.

AARP Virginia says as many as a half million people will be taking on a seasonal job this year.

However, scammers are also out there and trying to take advantage of such workers by posing as employers on third-party websites.

When applying for a job listing online, applicants will be prompted to provide some personal information, such as their date of birth, address and Social Security number for “verification purposes.”

Scammers can then use that information to steal the person's identity.

AARP says a big red flag to watch out for is if a job opportunity offers a lot of money for little work.

Officials say if a position seems too good to be true, then it is probably a scam.

To avoid falling victim to a scam job listing, officials suggest applicants go to the business's direct website or call the company.