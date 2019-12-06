ACC Championship weekend arrives for 'Hoos, Clemson

Bronco Mendenhall won just two games in his first year as Virginia's head coach. That 2016 season began with a 17-point loss at home to FCS opponent Richmond -- and ended with a 42-point defeat to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.

Three seasons later, Mendenhall was standing at a podium in Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte as the head coach of the Coastal Division champions. On Saturday night, his fourth UVA team will face Clemson in ACC title game.

"They're so full of optimism and hope and excitement, I'm not getting in the way of that," Mendenhall said of his team. "This is a moment they've earned, and I don't intend to taper it."

"It is so hard to win. And he came in with a very clear plan," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said of Mendenhall. "He wasn't afraid to lose. He wasn't afraid to fail. He knew what he had to do. He had a very clear vision of what he wanted, and he was able to articulate that, and then build it. And he's done it step-by-step."

UVA followed that 2-10 season in Mendenhall's first year as coach with a six-win campaign in 2017 that ended with the program's first postseason bowl appearance -- a 49-7 loss to Navy in the Military Bowl. Last year, UVA got back to a bowl game -- and shut out South Carolina 28-0 in the Belk Bowl to finish the year 8-5.

Mendenhall said Friday that he has challenged his team to keep raising the bar each season -- and at 9-3 heading into Saturday's game, this year's group has done that again.

"I've been proud of them for that, knowing that we don't view just arriving here as the finish. We've come to compete, and play our best football," Mendenhall said. "This class and this program still would like to accomplish more, in framing what it would be like for the next team to raise the bar an even higher level."

Mendenhall's team remains a 28 1/2-point underdog on Saturday night against the Tigers. Clemson has won 27 straight game and four straight ACC championships. They're currently ranked third by the College Football Playoff, putting them a win away from another appearance in the tournament.

But as Swinney pointed out on Friday, both his team and Mendenhall's Cavaliers arrived in Charlotte with one championship already this year. On Saturday, one of the ACC's division champs will leave Bank of America Stadium with another trophy.

"It's so refreshing, in this day and age where conference championships are now in many cases a warm-up for something else to come," Mendenhall said. "Conference championships are why you play, in my opinion. Anything else comes after that."

"I don't care if it's the 95-pound Pee-Wee league or it's your middle school team. I asked everybody, 'How many of y'all won a state championship?' Some guys raised their hands," said Swinney. "And when you know you're getting ready to go play a game, and there's finality to it. You've got 14 teams that have been battling all year for the privilege to play in this game, it's special."