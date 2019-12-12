ACPS seeking people to work on two advisory committees

Albemarle County residents who would be interested in serving the community can apply to be members of two committees for the Albemarle County Public Schools division.

The division is looking for people to sit on either the Long-Range Planning Advisory Committee or the School Health Advisory Board, both of which deal with issues that can have significant influence over the future quality of public education in the county.

According to a release, the Albemarle County School Board will be appointing five people to the Long-Range Planning Advisory Committee, one each representing four of the magisterial districts and a member-at-large. Those districts are Jack Jouett, Rivanna, Scottsville and White Hall.

This committee advises the superintendent and the school board on the development of comprehensive, long-term plans for facility needs to support the division's strategic plan.

Committee members need to live in the district they represent, with the exception of the at-large seat that any county resident can hold.

Members will research, review and make recommendations on issues including school program capacity, enrollment and projections, transportation and operating efficiencies related to facilities planning, creative financing and construction strategies, scope of renovations, school closures and new schools, student accommodation planning, and the division's requirements for innovative learning environments for the 21st century instructional model and the associated technology resources.

The release says people who apply to be on this committee should be interested in or have experience with school facilities and capital improvement program planning; demographics and economics; elementary, middle and high school programs and needs; public outreach and communication; and/or municipal design and construction.

Appointed members will work and communicate with the school board and the community during work sessions and focus group meetings.

There are eight seats open on the School Health Advisory Board, including representatives from six magisterial districts and an at-large member as well as an additional health professional. The districts are Jack Jouett, Rio, Rivanna, Samuel Miller, Scottsville and White Hall.

This board helps with developing health policy in the school division and evaluating the status of school health, health education, the school environment and health services.

It normally meets once a quarter and reports annually on the status and needs of student health in the division to any relevant school, the school board, the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education.

Appointed members can recommend procedures to the school board that relate to children with acute or chronic illnesses or conditions. This can include appropriate emergency procedures for life-threatening conditions and the designation of school personnel to implement the appropriate and necessary procedures.

The term of office for each of these groups is two years.

Applications are due by 4 p.m. on Jan. 10. They should be submitted to Jennifer Johnston, Clerk of the School Board.

By mail, send applications to 401 Mcintire Road, Charlottesville, VA 22902 or send them by email to jjohnston@k12albemarle.org.

Anyone with questions can call Johnston at (434) 972-4055.

