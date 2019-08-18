AHIP, Wells Fargo volunteers team up to renovate home

With help from AHIP and Wells Fargo volunteers, a Charlottesville woman received some much-needed home repairs.

A group of volunteers went over to Gwendolyn Gray's house in Charlottesville Sunday to help her paint her house.

"I've never had my house done like this before," Gray said. "I'm glad AHIP had came in because I have been sick a lot and it's going to help with my health issues that I've been having."

Along with a new coat of paint, the volunteers did more work to renovate the house.

"Doing some interior and exterior doors, fixing the decking," said Jennifer Jacobs, the executive director of AHIP. "Doing some flooring throughout the house and bathroom, kitchen upgrades and some plumbing and electrical upgrades."

Volunteers from Wells Fargo also presented AHIP with a $15,000 check to help get Gray a new roof for her house.

"We love being able to help," said J.B. Hurt, a volunteer from Wells Fargo. "Wells Fargo Foundation allows us the opportunity, when we come out with volunteers, to put in time and do the hours and do the actual hands on help. They're able to donate $15,000 to AHIP as part of the project."

Gray said she's thankful for the renovations being done to improve her home.

"I'm so happy to just get them to do whatever they can do to get my windows in, that's exciting," Gray said.

Gray also describes this happiness with a simple message.

"I'm just so happy," Gray said. "God is good. Thank you!"

