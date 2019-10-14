AHIP to benefit from Dine Out for Charity every Monday in October

A local restaurant says diners can help out a nonprofit that aids area seniors through what they order every Monday this month.

Sedona Taphouse, which is located on Millmont Street behind the Barracks Road Shopping Center, has selected AHIP as the beneficiary of this month's Dine Out for Charity.

The restaurant says for every black Angus flat iron steak or grilled salmon meal purchased by dine-in customers on Mondays during the month of October, 41 will be donated to AHIP.

"A cornerstone to our success is our commitment to giving back to the communities we serve," said Dennis Barbaro, the owner of Sedona Taphouse.

Last year, the Dine Out for Charity program raised nearly $13,900 and helped out 12 nonprofits with local causes.

Between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Oct. 14, 21 and 28, diners can help support safe and affordable housing by helping AHIP.

AHIP helps hundreds of people every year with critical repairs and energy upgrades. The organization normally gets between ten and 15 calls each week from homeowners struggling with dangerous deficiencies and hazards in their homes.

The organization says there are currently 473 families in Charlottesville and Albemarle County on AHIP's waiting list for critical home repairs.