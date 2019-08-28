AHIP volunteers finishing Woolen Mills rehab project

Volunteers are finishing up a home rehabilitation project on a residence in Woolen Mills on Wednesday.

Crews from AHIP and Tiger Fuel are painting and staining at the home of Brenda Johnson, a former nurse.

Volunteers have replaced water lines and the water heater, put on a new roof and gutters, replaced windows and exterior doors, repaired the siding, replaced the front porch, repaired the rear deck, insulation work, and electrical and plumbing repairs.

"Making a difference in the safety and security of residents in our community through our AHIP volunteer projects has been extremely meaningful to our employees and the company," said Taylor Sutton, Tiger Fuel's COO. "We are ready to help more AHIP clients with heating needs in the coming months."

Wednesday was the fourth of Tiger Fuel's Fuel It Forward event for the year with AHIP to help families in need across Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

Volunteers are painting the interior of Johnson's home and staining the front porch and rear deck.

AHIP was also able to get funding for the rehabilitation project through the Charlottesville Affordable Housing Fund and help with energy-saving measures from LEAP.

Another team of volunteers is working on building a wheelchair ramp for another homeowner in the Esmont area.

Tiger Fuel will also be donating fuel, labor, tank sets and other services worth up to $10,000 by the end of December for AHIP's annual Safe at Home House Party and Auction, which will take place Sept. 20 at Castle Hill Cider.