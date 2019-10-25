AMBER Alert issued for missing Louisa County teen

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing Louisa County teen.

According to the Louisa County Sheriff's Office, 14-year-old Isabel Shae Hicks was last seen early Monday morning at her home in Bumpass.

Officials believe she was abducted by 33-year-old Bruce William Lynch, Jr., also of Bumpass.

Lynch may be armed with a 9MM handgun.

He may be traveling in a light blue or silver 2003 Toyota Matrix with Virginia tags VEM 9071, but he may have switched the license plates to ones reading UXW 3614 or 249 9UT.

It is possible he is heading out of state and likely will be staying in areas where camping is possible.

Hicks is a white girl with long blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 4-foot-11 and weighs 120 pounds.

Lynch is a white man with brown hair and eyes. He is 5-foot-11 and weighs 195 pounds. He also has cross tattoos on both upper arms and a tattoo of "Bruce" on the top of his back.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either Hicks or Lynch is asked to call the Louisa County Sheriff's Office at (804) 261-1044, the Virginia State Police at (800) 822-4453, or 911.