Alpha Phi Omega fraternity helps clear new parks and rec site

Charlottesville's Parks and Recreation Department now owns more than 140 acres of land near Ragged Mountain.

The land is going to be used for environmental education, but needs to be cleaned up first.

UVA's community Service Fraternity, Alpha Phi Omega, stepped in to help with that process.

"We're establishing trails that hadn't been here before," said Conner Caruso, APO's Pledge Educator. "When we showed up there was just flags in the ground through woods and now it's trails that bikers and hikers can use.

Caruso added, "It's the starting point to the plan for the parks and rec department to put trails all through the land they just bought."

For the members of APO this project not only served as a community service project, it allowed pledges of the fraternity to help fulifill the requirements of becoming full members.

"In APO we have really 3 core {principles} that we follow by, it's leadership, friendship, and service," said Andrew DeSantis, a 4th year pledge. "In our pledge project and all of the things we do for the community and working with each other, we try to embody those 3 different ideals."

Fraternity members plan to help out at the new parks and rec site as much as they can.

They also mentioned that they are always looking for all kinds of community service projects to do in the area.

