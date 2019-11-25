Abduction suspect faces new felony charges

A man accused of abducting a teenage girl from Louisa County last month now faces eight new felony charges.

Bruce Lynch had a hearing Monday morning in Louisa Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court. His abduction charge in that court was dropped, but he now faces indictments for eight felony counts in Louisa County Circuit Court.

Lynch is charged with four counts each of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent liberties with a child.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on those charges on Dec. 27.

Investigators say Lynch abducted a teenage girl from Louisa County in October and went on the run for ten days. He was eventually found with the girl in Caroline County.

The girl was returned safely to her family after the sheriff's office and her family members made public pleas for help.