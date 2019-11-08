Master Aboriginal artist to be featured at Kluge-Ruhe Collection

A master of Australian Aboriginal art has been commissioned by the Kluge-Ruhe art collection of the University of Virginia to paint a mural inside the museum.

Barbara Moore is from the Central Australian desert and that's her inspiration behind her paintings.

On a wall just outside of the gallery, Moore, who is a master of Aboriginal Art, is tasked with painting a mural.

For the museum's curator, having someone of Moore's stature do an original piece in the Charlottesville community is no small feat.

"Our collection is an amazing resource for Charlottesville. It has all of these incredible jewels," said Henry Skerritt, the Curator at Kluge-Ruhe. "I really think that this is going to become a destination piece for people to come and see something of a scale that Barbara's never worked on before, in a format that Barbara has never worked on before, and something that is specifically Charlottesville."

As for Moore, she loves sharing her art with the Charlottesville community.

"I like sharing it here, it's so wonderful," she said. "When I go back [home] the people can [still] see my work here."

The public will have an opportunity to see Moores's work during a gallery tour Saturday morning, or guests can visit during the mural unveiling next Thursday night.