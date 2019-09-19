Absentee voting to begin for Nov. 5 general election

Absentee voting for the November general election begins this Friday.

The Virginia Department of Elections wants to remind qualified voters they may begin to cast their absentee in-person ballots at their local registrar's offices on that day.

“If you can't make it to the polls on Election Day, casting an absentee ballot is a great option,” said Department of Elections Commissioner Christopher Piper.

In order to cast an absentee in-person ballot, a registered voter will need to meet one of 20 eligibility requirements, such as disability or illness, confinement while awaiting trial, active military duty, being a person who will serve as a poll worker on Election Day, or more.

Absentee in-person ballots can be cast until three days before the general election, which will take place Nov. 5.

This type of voting will be available Monday through Friday during regular registrar office hours and on two Saturday, Oct. 26 and Nov. 2.

Anyone who does go to cast an absentee in-person ballot must present an acceptable photo identification, such as a valid Virginia driver's license or U.S. passport or a valid employee identification card that has the voter's photograph on it.

Voters can also request an absentee ballot by mail. Such requests must be made by 5 p.m. Oct. 29.

Absentee by mail ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Election officials also remind Virginia residents who are eligible to vote that the deadline to register to vote in the upcoming general election is Oct. 15.

In order to qualify to vote in Virginia, a person must be a resident of the Commonwealth who will be 18 years old on or before the date of the election and who is a citizen of the United States.

Applicants will need to provide information such as their full name, date of birth, residence, and Social Security number. They must also not be convicted of a felony or have been judged mentally incapacitated by a court, unless their voting rights have been restored by an appropriate state authority.

Voters are also encouraged to make sure their address is correct on their voter registration card because that will determine where they need to go to cast their ballot, either absentee or on Nov. 5.

For more information on voting absentee, registering to vote or updating voter registration information, and the upcoming ballot, click on the link in the Related Links box.

The general election this year includes every seat in the Virginia General Assembly.