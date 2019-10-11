Accepting applications for holiday assistance programs

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Orange County is now accepting applications for its Christmas Assistance Programs for the Elderly and Children under the age of 18.

The applications are available until Nov. 1 and can be picked up at the Orange County Social Services Office on Madison Road on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Completed applications need to be received by the office by Nov. 1.

The county says there are many families in need this year.

Anyone interested in “adopting” a family for Christmas can learn more by calling (540) 672-1155 by Nov. 15.

To protect all participants, each adopting agency, family or group will be required to submit a “Request to Adopt” application.

For additional information on these programs, call the number listed above.

 
