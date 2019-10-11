Accepting applications for holiday assistance programs

Orange County is now accepting applications for its Christmas Assistance Programs for the Elderly and Children under the age of 18.

The applications are available until Nov. 1 and can be picked up at the Orange County Social Services Office on Madison Road on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Completed applications need to be received by the office by Nov. 1.

The county says there are many families in need this year.

Anyone interested in “adopting” a family for Christmas can learn more by calling (540) 672-1155 by Nov. 15.

To protect all participants, each adopting agency, family or group will be required to submit a “Request to Adopt” application.

For additional information on these programs, call the number listed above.