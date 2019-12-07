Accepting applications to SPARK! Hackathon

For the fifth year, St. Anne's-Belfield School will be hosting the SPARK! Hackathon in February.

Applications are now being accepted for the two-day event of learning and making, which is open to high school students throughout the region.

The event offers participants a chance to connect with industry experts and fellow students with similar interests who are also passionate about changing the world through technology.

The first day of the event, Feb. 1, will feature the Learn-a-thon, which brings together mentors from across the technology industry to provide hands-on workshops.

Feb. 2 is the Hackathon, during which teams of participants will try to solve real-world problems via technological creations.

Those teams will then present their solutions during a Demo Party, which is open to the public, that evening.

The SPARK! Hackathon is a free event that is part of the SPARK! Computer Science Program at St, Anne's-Belfield.

The program offers low-cost summer experience for middle and high school students as well as a free summer Computer Science Institute for K-12 teachers.

