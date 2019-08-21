Adding Spanish speaking Sister City being considered

The Charlottesville Sister City Commission is considering adding a Spanish speaking city.

Their goal with a new city is to diversify and spread out Sister City relationships.

Right now there are three in Europe and one in Africa. The Spanish speaking city would be in a Latin American Country.

Terri Di Cintio, chair of the commission, said another goal is to get the Spanish speaking community involved and to partner with schools.

"Spanish is the largest language spoken in the school system both by native Spanish speakers in our school system and also students taking Spanish classes," said Di Cintio.

The commission's next step is getting community input.

City Council will have the final say on whether or not to adopt a new Sister City.